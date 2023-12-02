Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1795 ММ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1795 ММ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1795 ММ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1795
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1795 with mark ММ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 263 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1795 ММ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1795 ММ at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1795 ММ at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2018 $
Price in auction currency 111001 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1795 ММ at auction Alexander - March 25, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2020
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1795 ММ at auction AURORA - September 19, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date September 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
854 $
Price in auction currency 49600 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1795 ММ at auction Alexander - April 26, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date April 26, 2017
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1795 ММ at auction Imperial Coin - January 24, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 24, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1795 ММ at auction Rare Coins - April 25, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1795 ММ at auction Alexander - March 22, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2013
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1795 ММ at auction Empire - December 10, 2010
Seller Empire
Date December 10, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1795 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

