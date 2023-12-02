Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1795 ММ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Imperial Coin
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1795
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1795 with mark ММ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 263 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2013.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2018 $
Price in auction currency 111001 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date September 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
854 $
Price in auction currency 49600 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date April 26, 2017
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 24, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2013
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1795 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
