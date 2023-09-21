2 Kopeks 1793 АМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1793 with mark АМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 477 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,200. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (6) XF (23) VF (28) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS60 (1) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) AU50 (2) XF45 (1) XF40 (5) VF35 (6) VF20 (1) DETAILS (1) BN (3) Service NGC (3) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (2)

AURORA (8)

Baldwin's (2)

Coins and Medals (2)

Coins.ee (1)

Empire (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (1)

Imperial Coin (9)

Katz (3)

Künker (8)

MUNZE (1)

New York Sale (1)

NIKO (2)

Rare Coins (11)

Rauch (2)

RND (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

SINCONA (1)

Spink (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)