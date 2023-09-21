Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1793 АМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1793 АМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1793 АМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 153,782

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1793
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Anninsk
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1793 with mark АМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 477 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,200. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 АМ at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
239 $
Price in auction currency 22000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 АМ at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 7800 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 АМ at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 АМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 АМ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 АМ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 АМ at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 АМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 АМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 АМ at auction Katz - February 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 АМ at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 АМ at auction Imperial Coin - July 13, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 13, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 АМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 АМ at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 АМ at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 АМ at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 АМ at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 АМ at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 АМ at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 АМ at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 АМ at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 АМ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price

