2 Kopeks 1793 АМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 153,782
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1793
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Anninsk
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1793 with mark АМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 477 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,200. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
239 $
Price in auction currency 22000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 7800 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 13, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
