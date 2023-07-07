Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1795 АМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1795 АМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1795 АМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 56,405

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1795
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Anninsk
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1795 with mark АМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 488 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,400. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1795 АМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
765 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
Russia 2 Kopeks 1795 АМ at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
536 $
Price in auction currency 45000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1795 АМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1795 АМ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1795 АМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1795 АМ at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1795 АМ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1795 АМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1795 АМ at auction Katz - February 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1795 АМ at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1795 АМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1795 АМ at auction Empire - September 29, 2019
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1795 АМ at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Russia 2 Kopeks 1795 АМ at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1795 АМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 20, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition VF30 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1795 АМ at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1795 АМ at auction RND - September 29, 2018
Seller RND
Date September 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1795 АМ at auction Katz - September 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date September 23, 2018
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1795 АМ at auction Stack's - May 15, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2018
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1795 АМ at auction NIKO - February 14, 2018
Seller NIKO
Date February 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1795 АМ at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1795 АМ at auction AURORA - February 8, 2016
Seller AURORA
Date February 8, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price

