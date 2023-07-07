Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1795 АМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 56,405
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1795
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Anninsk
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1795 with mark АМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 488 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,400. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- AURORA (3)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Empire (1)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (1)
- NIKO (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- RND (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (4)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
765 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
536 $
Price in auction currency 45000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition VF30 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 23, 2018
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2018
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1795 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
