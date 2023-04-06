Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 31 - 33 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,714,416
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1765
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1765 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 66 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 52,500. Bidding took place February 14, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- AURORA (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (6)
- Katz (3)
- MS67 (4)
- MUNZE (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Rauch (1)
- Russian Heritage (5)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
574 $
Price in auction currency 52500 RUB
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU50 BN NGC
Selling price
338 $
Price in auction currency 33000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF30 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1765 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search