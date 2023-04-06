Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 31 - 33 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,714,416

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1765
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1765 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 66 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 52,500. Bidding took place February 14, 2024.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
574 $
Price in auction currency 52500 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU50 BN NGC
Selling price
338 $
Price in auction currency 33000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ at auction MS67 - March 29, 2023
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF30 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - February 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ at auction MS67 - February 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - January 22, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - January 22, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - November 27, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ at auction Heritage - January 23, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - October 19, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ at auction Alexander - March 25, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ at auction Alexander - March 25, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ at auction Alexander - March 25, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ at auction Alexander - March 25, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2020
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ at auction MUNZE - December 10, 2019
Seller MUNZE
Date December 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1765 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

