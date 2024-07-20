Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1766 ММ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1766
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (197) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1766 with mark ММ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 198 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 750. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1766 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
