Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1766 ММ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1766 ММ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1766 ММ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (197) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1766 with mark ММ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 198 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 750. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 ММ at auction CoinsNB - July 20, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 ММ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 4500 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 ММ at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 ММ at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 ММ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 ММ at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 ММ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 ММ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 ММ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 ММ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 ММ at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 ММ at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 ММ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 ММ at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 ММ at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 ММ at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 ММ at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 ММ at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 ММ at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 ММ at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 ММ at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1766 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search