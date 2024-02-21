Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1774 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 31 - 33 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 664,850
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1774
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1774 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 410 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 550. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (4)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (1)
- MUNZE (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (15)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF35
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 5275 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 2100 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF30 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 24, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1774 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search