Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1774 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1774 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1774 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 31 - 33 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 664,850

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1774
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1774 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 410 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 550. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (15)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1774 ЕМ at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF35
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 5275 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1774 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 2100 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1774 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1774 ЕМ at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1774 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1774 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1774 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1774 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1774 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1774 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1774 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1774 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1774 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1774 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1774 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1774 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF30 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1774 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1774 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1774 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - November 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 24, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1774 ЕМ at auction Katz - October 4, 2020
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1774 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
