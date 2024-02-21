2 Kopeks 1774 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1774 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 410 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 550. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

