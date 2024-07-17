Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 31 - 33 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 371,250

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1791
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1791 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 316 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 900. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
538 $
Price in auction currency 50000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
276 $
Price in auction currency 24960 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition AU50 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition VF35 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 25, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 25, 2022
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ at auction AURORA - July 28, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date July 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ at auction AURORA - March 30, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date March 30, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ at auction CNG - July 29, 2020
Seller CNG
Date July 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1791 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

