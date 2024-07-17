Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1791 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 31 - 33 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 371,250
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1791
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1791 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 316 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 900. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
538 $
Price in auction currency 50000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
276 $
Price in auction currency 24960 RUB
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition AU50 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
