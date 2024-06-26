2 Kopeks 1764 СПМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1764 with mark СПМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 290 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 500. Bidding took place June 16, 2018.

