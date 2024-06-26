Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1764 СПМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1764
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1764 with mark СПМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 290 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 500. Bidding took place June 16, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (8)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Empire (1)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Imperial Coin (9)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (2)
- MUNZE (1)
- Rare Coins (5)
- Rauch (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 1600 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 24, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 5, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1764 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search