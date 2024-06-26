Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1764 СПМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1764 СПМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1764 СПМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1764
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1764 with mark СПМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 290 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 500. Bidding took place June 16, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (8)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Empire (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Imperial Coin (9)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 1600 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 СПМ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 СПМ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 СПМ at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 СПМ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 СПМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 СПМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 СПМ at auction AURORA - August 26, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date August 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 СПМ at auction MUNZE - December 16, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 СПМ at auction Imperial Coin - November 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 24, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 СПМ at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 СПМ at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 СПМ at auction Imperial Coin - May 5, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 5, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 СПМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 СПМ at auction Imperial Coin - December 17, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 17, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 СПМ at auction Alexander - December 18, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 СПМ at auction Imperial Coin - September 24, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 СПМ at auction AURORA - July 29, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 СПМ at auction AURORA - June 24, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - June 19, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 СПМ at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 СПМ at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1764 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

