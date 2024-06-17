Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ. Edge inscription (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Edge inscription
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 31 - 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,321,893
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1764
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1764 with mark ЕМ. Edge inscription. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 116 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 20,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2016.
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 17250 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 2600 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 5, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 29, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
