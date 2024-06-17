2 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ. Edge inscription (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1764 with mark ЕМ. Edge inscription. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 116 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 20,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2016.

Сondition XF (2) VF (16) F (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) VF35 (6) VF30 (1)