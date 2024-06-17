Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ. Edge inscription (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Edge inscription

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ Edge inscription - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ Edge inscription - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 31 - 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,321,893

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1764
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1764 with mark ЕМ. Edge inscription. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 116 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 20,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2016.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 17250 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ at auction AURORA - September 23, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date September 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 2600 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ at auction AURORA - April 28, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date April 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - May 5, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 5, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ at auction AURORA - March 30, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date March 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ at auction Katz - September 26, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - September 24, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ at auction AURORA - July 29, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ at auction AURORA - July 29, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ at auction AURORA - June 24, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ at auction AURORA - June 24, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - April 23, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 23, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 29, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 14, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1764 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

