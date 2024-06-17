Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1771 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 31 - 33 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,944,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1771
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1771 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 76 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 55,000. Bidding took place February 14, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 350 RUB
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
601 $
Price in auction currency 55000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date December 8, 2021
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
