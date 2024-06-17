Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1771 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1771 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1771 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 31 - 33 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,944,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1771
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1771 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 76 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 55,000. Bidding took place February 14, 2024.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1771 ЕМ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 350 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1771 ЕМ at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
601 $
Price in auction currency 55000 RUB
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1771 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1771 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1771 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - February 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1771 ЕМ at auction MS67 - February 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1771 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - January 22, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1771 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - January 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1771 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1771 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - August 7, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1771 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 10, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1771 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 19, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1771 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1771 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1771 ЕМ at auction MS67 - December 8, 2021
Seller MS67
Date December 8, 2021
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1771 ЕМ at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1771 ЕМ at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1771 ЕМ at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1771 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1771 ЕМ at auction MS67 - February 10, 2021
Seller MS67
Date February 10, 2021
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1771 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

