Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1790 АМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 289,567
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1790
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Anninsk
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1790 with mark АМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 252 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 175,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
171 $
Price in auction currency 15300 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition AU53 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition VF30 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition VF30 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
