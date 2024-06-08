Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1790 АМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1790 АМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1790 АМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 289,567

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1790
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Anninsk
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1790 with mark АМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 252 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 175,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1790 АМ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
171 $
Price in auction currency 15300 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1790 АМ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1790 АМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition AU53 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1790 АМ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1790 АМ at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1790 АМ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1790 АМ at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1790 АМ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1790 АМ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1790 АМ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1790 АМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1790 АМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1790 АМ at auction Russian Heritage - January 22, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1790 АМ at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1790 АМ at auction Russian Heritage - November 27, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1790 АМ at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition VF30 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1790 АМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 10, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition VF30 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1790 АМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1790 АМ at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1790 АМ at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1790 АМ at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

