2 Kopeks 1795 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1795 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 95 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 44,000. Bidding took place November 17, 2012.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (30) XF (24) VF (13) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) MS61 (4) AU58 (3) AU55 (9) AU53 (1) AU50 (4) XF45 (2) XF40 (8) VF35 (2) BN (9) Service NGC (5) RNGA (3)

Seller All companies

Alexander (4)

AURORA (10)

COINSTORE (1)

Empire (6)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (2)

HERVERA (1)

Imperial Coin (14)

Katz (10)

Künker (3)

MS67 (1)

New York Sale (2)

NIKO (1)

Rare Coins (12)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (4)

Russiancoin (2)

SINCONA (3)

Soler y Llach (1)