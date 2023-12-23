Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1795 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 31 - 33 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,546,150
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1795
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (79) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1795 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 95 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 44,000. Bidding took place November 17, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
213 $
Price in auction currency 19500 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 25, 2022
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date December 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 24, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition AU58 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1795 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
