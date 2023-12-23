Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1795 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1795 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1795 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 31 - 33 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,546,150

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1795
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (79) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1795 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 95 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 44,000. Bidding took place November 17, 2012.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • AURORA (10)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Empire (6)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Imperial Coin (14)
  • Katz (10)
  • Künker (3)
  • MS67 (1)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Rare Coins (12)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1795 ЕМ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1795 ЕМ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1795 ЕМ at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
213 $
Price in auction currency 19500 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1795 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1795 ЕМ at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1795 ЕМ at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1795 ЕМ at auction Empire - July 14, 2023
Seller Empire
Date July 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1795 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1795 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1795 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 25, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 25, 2022
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1795 ЕМ at auction Empire - December 17, 2022
Seller Empire
Date December 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1795 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1795 ЕМ at auction AURORA - July 28, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date July 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1795 ЕМ at auction Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1795 ЕМ at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1795 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1795 ЕМ at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1795 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - August 24, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1795 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - August 24, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 24, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1795 ЕМ at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1795 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 30, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1795 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 30, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1795 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1795 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition AU58 BN
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1795 ЕМ at auction AURORA - January 27, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date January 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1795 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

