Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1763. Without mintmark (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Without mintmark
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1763
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Sestroretsk
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1763 . Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Sestroretsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1382 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place January 30, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Denga1700 (1)
- HERVERA (2)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 10, 2018
Condition VF20
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 1545 RUB
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1763 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search