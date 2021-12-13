Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1763. Without mintmark (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Without mintmark

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1763 Without mintmark - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1763 Without mintmark - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1763
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Sestroretsk
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1763 . Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Sestroretsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1382 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place January 30, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 at auction Imperial Coin - April 10, 2018
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 at auction Imperial Coin - April 10, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 10, 2018
Condition VF20
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 1545 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 at auction HERVERA - October 29, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 at auction Künker - January 30, 2008
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1763 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

