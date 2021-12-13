2 Kopeks 1763. Without mintmark (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1763 . Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Sestroretsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1382 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place January 30, 2008.

Сondition XF (1) VF (6) No grade (1) Condition (slab) VF20 (1)