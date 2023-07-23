Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1777 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 31 - 33 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,595,950
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1777
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1777 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4613 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place June 25, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- AURORA (4)
- CNG (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Haljak coin auction (3)
- Imperial Coin (5)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (1)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- MUNZE (1)
- Rare Coins (5)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- SINCONA (2)
- WCN (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition XF40 BN RNGA
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date January 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 17, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1777 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search