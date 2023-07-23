Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1777 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1777 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1777 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 31 - 33 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,595,950

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1777
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1777 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4613 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place June 25, 2020.

Seller WCN
Date July 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Russia 2 Kopeks 1777 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition XF40 BN RNGA
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1777 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - January 22, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1777 ЕМ at auction Знак - October 7, 2022
Seller Знак
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1777 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1777 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition AU55 RB
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1777 ЕМ at auction AURORA - January 26, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1777 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1777 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1777 ЕМ at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1777 ЕМ at auction MUNZE - December 16, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1777 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1777 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1777 ЕМ at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1777 ЕМ at auction Katz - March 29, 2020
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1777 ЕМ at auction AURORA - January 29, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date January 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1777 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - December 17, 2019
Russia 2 Kopeks 1777 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - December 17, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 17, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1777 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1777 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Russia 2 Kopeks 1777 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1777 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1777 ЕМ at auction AURORA - March 20, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date March 20, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1777 ЕМ at auction AURORA - February 25, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date February 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1777 ЕМ at auction CNG - January 1, 2019
Seller CNG
Date January 1, 2019
Condition G
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1777 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

