2 Kopeks 1777 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1777 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4613 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place June 25, 2020.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (12) XF (6) VF (6) F (2) G (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS62 (2) AU58 (3) AU55 (1) AU50 (3) XF45 (1) XF40 (2) VF30 (1) RB (1) BN (2) Service RNGA (1) NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (3)

AURORA (4)

CNG (1)

Coins and Medals (1)

Haljak coin auction (3)

Imperial Coin (5)

Katz (2)

Künker (1)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

MUNZE (1)

Rare Coins (5)

Russian Heritage (2)

SINCONA (2)

WCN (1)

Знак (1)