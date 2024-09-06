Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1796. Diagonally reeded edge (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Diagonally reeded edge

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1796 Diagonally reeded edge - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1796 Diagonally reeded edge - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Anninsk
  • Purpose Circulation
