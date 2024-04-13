Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1766 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 31 - 33 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,662,327
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1766
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1766 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 70,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 55 PLN
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
12
