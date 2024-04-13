Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1766 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1766 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1766 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 31 - 33 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,662,327

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1766 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 70,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2023.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 ЕМ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 55 PLN
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 ЕМ at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 ЕМ at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 ЕМ at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 ЕМ at auction Inasta - November 15, 2023
Seller Inasta
Date November 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 ЕМ at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 ЕМ at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 ЕМ at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 ЕМ at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 ЕМ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 ЕМ at auction MS67 - January 13, 2022
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 26, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 26, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 ЕМ at auction AURORA - August 12, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date August 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 ЕМ at auction Inasta - December 9, 2019
Seller Inasta
Date December 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1766 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

