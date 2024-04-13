2 Kopeks 1766 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1766 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 70,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2023.

Сondition AU (9) XF (10) VF (13) F (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU55 (3) AU53 (3) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) VF35 (4) DETAILS (1) BN (5) Service NGC (5) ННР (1)

