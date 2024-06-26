2 Kopeks 1770 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1770 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 472 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 300. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (4) XF (5) VF (14) F (2) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS60 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (2) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) VF35 (2) VF25 (4) BN (5) Service ННР (1) NGC (3)

Seller All companies

Alexander (3)

AURORA (1)

Coins and Medals (1)

Denga1700 (2)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Imperial Coin (5)

Katz (3)

MS67 (3)

MUNZE (2)

Rare Coins (7)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (1)

Russiancoin (1)