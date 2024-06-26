Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1770 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 31 - 33 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,310,750
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1770
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1770 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 472 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 300. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 300 USD
Seller MS67
Date August 26, 2020
Condition VF25 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date May 6, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date April 15, 2020
Condition VF25 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF25 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 18, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date December 1, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
