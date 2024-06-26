Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1770 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1770 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1770 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 31 - 33 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,310,750

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1770
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1770 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 472 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 300. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Katz (3)
  • MS67 (3)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1770 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1770 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1770 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition AU53 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1770 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1770 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1770 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1770 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1770 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1770 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - January 22, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1770 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1770 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1770 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition MS60 BN
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1770 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1770 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1770 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 300 USD
Russia 2 Kopeks 1770 ЕМ at auction MS67 - August 26, 2020
Seller MS67
Date August 26, 2020
Condition VF25 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1770 ЕМ at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1770 ЕМ at auction MUNZE - May 20, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1770 ЕМ at auction Alexander - May 6, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1770 ЕМ at auction Alexander - May 6, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date May 6, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1770 ЕМ at auction MS67 - April 15, 2020
Seller MS67
Date April 15, 2020
Condition VF25 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1770 ЕМ at auction MUNZE - March 18, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date March 18, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1770 ЕМ at auction MS67 - December 18, 2019
Seller MS67
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF25 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1770 ЕМ at auction Alexander - December 18, 2019
Russia 2 Kopeks 1770 ЕМ at auction Alexander - December 18, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 18, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1770 ЕМ at auction Katz - December 1, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 1, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1770 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Russia 2 Kopeks 1770 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1770 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1770 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search