Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1763 СПМ. Edge mesh (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Edge mesh

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1763 СПМ Edge mesh - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1763 СПМ Edge mesh - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1763
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (175) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1763 with mark СПМ. Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8199 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place September 30, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (17)
  • AURORA (17)
  • BAC (9)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (6)
  • Empire (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • Imperial Coin (17)
  • Katz (9)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (8)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • MUNZE (6)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rare Coins (40)
  • Rauch (7)
  • RedSquare (4)
  • Russian Heritage (7)
  • Russiancoin (5)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WAG (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 СПМ at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 650 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 СПМ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 СПМ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 СПМ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 СПМ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 СПМ at auction MUNZE - May 20, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition VF30 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 СПМ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 СПМ at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
Seller BAC
Date February 20, 2024
Condition VF30 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 СПМ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 СПМ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 СПМ at auction MUNZE - September 5, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition VF30 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 СПМ at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
Seller BAC
Date April 26, 2023
Condition VF30 BN NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 СПМ at auction BAC - August 27, 2024
Seller BAC
Date August 27, 2024
Condition VF30 BN NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1763 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1763 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search