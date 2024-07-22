2 Kopeks 1763 СПМ. Edge mesh (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1763 with mark СПМ. Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8199 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place September 30, 2011.

