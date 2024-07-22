Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1763 СПМ. Edge mesh (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Edge mesh
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1763
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1763 with mark СПМ. Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8199 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place September 30, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (17)
- AURORA (17)
- BAC (9)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Coins.ee (6)
- Empire (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Grün (1)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Hess Divo (2)
- Imperial Coin (17)
- Katz (9)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (8)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- MUNZE (6)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Rare Coins (40)
- Rauch (7)
- RedSquare (4)
- Russian Heritage (7)
- Russiancoin (5)
- SINCONA (3)
- Teutoburger (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 650 RUB
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition VF30 BN CGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition VF30 BN CGC
Selling price
