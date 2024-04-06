Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1796. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1796
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Anninsk
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1796 . Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,600. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
2592 $
Price in auction currency 240000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
870 $
Price in auction currency 85000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date August 9, 2023
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 17, 2023
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition MS66
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition MS65 BN
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
