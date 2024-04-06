Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1796. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1796 Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1796 Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Anninsk
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1796 . Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,600. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Heritage (3)
  • MS67 (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • UBS (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
2592 $
Price in auction currency 240000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
870 $
Price in auction currency 85000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 at auction MS67 - August 9, 2023
Seller MS67
Date August 9, 2023
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 at auction MS67 - May 17, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 17, 2023
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 at auction AURORA - October 2, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date October 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 at auction Alexander - March 24, 2017
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 at auction Alexander - March 24, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date March 24, 2017
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 at auction Rare Coins - October 31, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 at auction Rare Coins - April 25, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition MS66
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 at auction Rare Coins - April 25, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition MS65 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1796 at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1796 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1796 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search