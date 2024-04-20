Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1765 СПМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1765
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1765 with mark СПМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 179 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 60,955. Bidding took place May 31, 2022.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
270 $
Price in auction currency 24000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date November 3, 2021
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
******
