Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1765 СПМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1765 СПМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1765 СПМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1765
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1765 with mark СПМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 179 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 60,955. Bidding took place May 31, 2022.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
270 $
Price in auction currency 24000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 СПМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 СПМ at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 СПМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 СПМ at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 СПМ at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 СПМ at auction Russian Heritage - August 27, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 СПМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 СПМ at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******

Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 СПМ at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 СПМ at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******

Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 СПМ at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 СПМ at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
******

Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 СПМ at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 СПМ at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
******

Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 СПМ at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******

Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 СПМ at auction MS67 - January 13, 2022
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
******

Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 СПМ at auction MS67 - November 3, 2021
Seller MS67
Date November 3, 2021
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
******

Russia 2 Kopeks 1765 СПМ at auction AURORA - July 29, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1765 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

