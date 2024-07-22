Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1763 ЕМ. Edge mesh (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Edge mesh
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 31 - 33 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,401,438
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1763
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1763 with mark ЕМ. Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,000. Bidding took place October 30, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- AURORA (7)
- CNG (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Haljak coin auction (5)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Hermes Auctions (2)
- Imperial Coin (10)
- Katz (1)
- Rare Coins (4)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 558 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 900 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF20 ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date October 19, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1763 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search