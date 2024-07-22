Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1763 ЕМ. Edge mesh (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Edge mesh

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1763 ЕМ Edge mesh - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1763 ЕМ Edge mesh - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 31 - 33 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,401,438

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1763
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1763 with mark ЕМ. Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,000. Bidding took place October 30, 2009.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (7)
  • CNG (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (5)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (2)
  • Imperial Coin (10)
  • Katz (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 ЕМ at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 558 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 ЕМ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 900 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 ЕМ at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 ЕМ at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 ЕМ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 ЕМ at auction Heritage Eur - November 18, 2022
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF20 ANACS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 ЕМ at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 ЕМ at auction AURORA - March 30, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date March 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - December 17, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 17, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 ЕМ at auction Haljak coin auction - October 19, 2019
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date October 19, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - September 24, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 24, 2019
Condition XF40 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1763 ЕМ at auction AURORA - July 29, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1763 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

