2 Kopeks 1763 ЕМ. Edge mesh (Russia, Catherine II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1763 with mark ЕМ. Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,000. Bidding took place October 30, 2009.

