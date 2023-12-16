Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 31 - 33 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1793
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1793 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 72 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 260,000. Bidding took place December 16, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Spink (2)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
2868 $
Price in auction currency 260000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
2811 $
Price in auction currency 230000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ at auction MS67 - March 29, 2023
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ at auction Spink - November 17, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 17, 2021
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ at auction Spink - January 12, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 12, 2021
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ at auction Katz - June 25, 2017
Seller Katz
Date June 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ at auction New York Sale - January 7, 2016
Seller New York Sale
Date January 7, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ at auction New York Sale - January 8, 2015
Seller New York Sale
Date January 8, 2015
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ at auction Rauch - April 22, 2013
Seller Rauch
Date April 22, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ at auction Empire - March 15, 2013
Seller Empire
Date March 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ at auction Empire - April 16, 2010
Seller Empire
Date April 16, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1793 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1793 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search