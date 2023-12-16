2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1793 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 72 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 260,000. Bidding took place December 16, 2023.

