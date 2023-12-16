Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 31 - 33 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1793
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1793 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 72 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 260,000. Bidding took place December 16, 2023.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
2868 $
Price in auction currency 260000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
2811 $
Price in auction currency 230000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date November 17, 2021
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 8, 2015
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
