Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1789 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1789 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1789 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 31 - 33 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,877,750

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (92) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1789 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 57 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 175,000. Bidding took place December 16, 2023.

Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Russia 2 Kopeks 1789 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 2200 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1789 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1789 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1789 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1789 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1789 ЕМ at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1789 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1789 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1789 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1789 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1789 ЕМ at auction MS67 - June 28, 2023
Seller MS67
Date June 28, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1789 ЕМ at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1789 ЕМ at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1789 ЕМ at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1789 ЕМ at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1789 ЕМ at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1789 ЕМ at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1789 ЕМ at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1789 ЕМ at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1789 ЕМ at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1789 ЕМ at auction MS67 - March 29, 2023
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1789 ЕМ at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1789 ЕМ at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1789 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - February 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1789 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1789 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

