Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1827-1870
Coins catalog of Ernest I (1827-1844)
Total added coins: 96
Coin catalog Ernest I 1827-1844
Prices of coins of Ernest I
PhotoDescriptionMetalAv. priceUNCAv. pricePROOFSales
Silver$150$430017
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
2 Groschen 1841 G
Silver$140-013
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
1 Groschen 1837
Gold$6,100-08
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
Ducat 1831 EK
Silver$300-010
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
20 Kreuzer 1828 ST
Gold$4,800-024
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
Ducat 1836
Silver$1,800-056
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
2 Thaler 1841 G
Silver$7,200-049
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
Thaler 1835
Silver$90-08
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
3 Kreuzer 1832
Silver$55-07
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
6 Kreuzer 1832
Silver$240-04
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
Kreuzer 1827 ST
Silver$65-09
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
3 Kreuzer 1834
Silver$1,000-0134
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
Thaler 1827
Silver$16,000-06
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
Thaler 1828
Silver$130-03
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
1/2 Groschen 1844 G
Silver$280-013
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
1/6 Thaler 1841 G
Silver$110-014
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
3 Kreuzer 1830 EK
Silver$1,000-026
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
2 Thaler 1842 G
Silver$80-067
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
10 Kreuzer 1836
Silver$300-026
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
20 Kreuzer 1831
Silver$230-085
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
Thaler 1841 G
Silver$15-01
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
3 Kreuzer 1836
Silver$290-09
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
10 Kreuzer 1831
Silver$210-010
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
6 Kreuzer 1838
Silver$140-022
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
1 Groschen 1841 G
Silver$55-011
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
6 Kreuzer 1835
Silver$230-022
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
20 Kreuzer 1835
Silver$190-04
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
3 Kreuzer 1827 G
Silver$85-02
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
3 Kreuzer 1837
Silver--00
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
6 Kreuzer 1837
Silver$1,500$3,3000131
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
Thaler 1829 EK
Silver$640-013
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
Gulden 1830 EK
Silver$55-026
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
3 Kreuzer 1833
Copper$120-021
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
1 1/2 pfennig 1835
Silver$260-05
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
20 Kreuzer 1827 ST
Silver$300-04
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
10 Kreuzer 1837
Silver$140-08
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
6 Kreuzer 1827 G
Silver$170-05
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
3 Kreuzer 1831 EK
Silver$160-09
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
1/2 Groschen 1841 G
Copper--00
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
1 Pfennig 1836
Silver$420-06
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
Gulden 1835 HF
Silver$140-05
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
3 Kreuzer 1835
Copper$180-010
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
1 1/2 pfennig 1834
Silver$310-010
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
1/6 Thaler 1842 G
Silver$95-02
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
6 Kreuzer 1836
Silver$600-07
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
Gulden 1834
Copper$45-04
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
1 Pfennig 1835
Silver--01
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
2 Groschen 1844 G
Silver$160-080
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
Thaler 1842 G
Silver$240$370015
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
1/6 Thaler 1843 G
Silver$270-03
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I
Kreuzer 1832
