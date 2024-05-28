Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
1 Pfennig 1835 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)
Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight1,6 - 2 g
- Diameter19 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest I
- Denomination1 Pfennig
- Year1835
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintGotha
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Pfennig 1835 . This copper coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5530 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place February 26, 2023.
Сondition
SellerNumismática Leilões
DateMay 28, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
