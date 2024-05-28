flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

1 Pfennig 1835 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1835 - Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IReverse 1 Pfennig 1835 - Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I

Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,6 - 2 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination1 Pfennig
  • Year1835
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintGotha
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Pfennig 1835 . This copper coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5530 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place February 26, 2023.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Pfennig 1835 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Pfennig 1835 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
SellerKM NUMIS
DateJune 12, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 100 CZK
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Pfennig 1835 at auction Numismática Leilões - May 28, 2024
SellerNumismática Leilões
DateMay 28, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Pfennig 1835 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Pfennig 1835 at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 23, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price

