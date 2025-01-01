Catalog
At auctions
In Catalog
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha
Period:
1827-1870
1827-1870
Ernest I
1827-1844
Ernest II
1845-1870
Home
Catalog
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha coins price guide
Ernest I
1 Pfennig
Copper coins 1 Pfennig of Ernest I - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha
1 Pfennig 1833-1837
Year
Mark
Description
Sales
Sales
1833
0
0
1834
0
5
1835
0
4
1836
0
0
1837
0
0
1 Pfennig 1841
Year
Mark
Description
Mintage
UNC
Sales
Sales
1841
G
333,333
0
4
