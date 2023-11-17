1 Pfennig 1834 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Pfennig 1834 . This copper coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5038 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place November 17, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (1) No grade (1)