Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

1 Pfennig 1834 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1834 - Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IReverse 1 Pfennig 1834 - Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,6 - 2 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination1 Pfennig
  • Year1834
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintGotha
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Pfennig 1834 . This copper coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5038 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place November 17, 2023.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Pfennig 1834 at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
SellerKünker
DateNovember 17, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
597 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Pfennig 1834 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 900 RUB
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Pfennig 1834 at auction Höhn - November 20, 2021
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 20, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Pfennig 1834 at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
SellerKatz
DateMarch 7, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Pfennig 1834 at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2020
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 28, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

