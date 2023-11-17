Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
1 Pfennig 1834 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight1,6 - 2 g
- Diameter19 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest I
- Denomination1 Pfennig
- Year1834
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintGotha
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Pfennig 1834 . This copper coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5038 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place November 17, 2023.
Сondition
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 900 RUB
