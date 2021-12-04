Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
1 Pfennig 1841 G (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight1,7 g
- Diameter17 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC333,333
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest I
- Denomination1 Pfennig
- Year1841
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Pfennig 1841 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2159 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place November 16, 2015.
Сondition
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 14, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
