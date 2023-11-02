flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

Ducat 1836 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Obverse Ducat 1836 - Gold Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IReverse Ducat 1836 - Gold Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,979)
  • Weight3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC400

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest I
  • DenominationDucat
  • Year1836
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintGotha
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Ducat 1836 . This gold coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1732 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Ducat 1836 at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 2, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
2540 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Ducat 1836 at auction Künker - March 17, 2023
SellerKünker
DateMarch 17, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
4670 $
Price in auction currency 4400 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Ducat 1836 at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 23, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Ducat 1836 at auction Künker - June 21, 2022
SellerKünker
DateJune 21, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Ducat 1836 at auction Matos, Esteves & Pacheco - April 30, 2021
SellerMatos, Esteves & Pacheco
DateApril 30, 2021
ConditionMS64
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Ducat 1836 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 18, 2019
SellerNumismatica Genevensis
DateNovember 18, 2019
ConditionMS64 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Ducat 1836 at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
SellerKünker
DateJune 21, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Ducat 1836 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2018
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateMarch 6, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Ducat 1836 at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
SellerKünker
DateJanuary 29, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Ducat 1836 at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2014
SellerHess Divo
DateMay 28, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Ducat 1836 at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
SellerMöller
DateDecember 3, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Ducat 1836 at auction Künker - November 20, 2013
SellerKünker
DateNovember 20, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Ducat 1836 at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
SellerMöller
DateMay 7, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Ducat 1836 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
SellerKünker
DateJune 21, 2012
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Ducat 1836 at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
SellerMöller
DateJune 1, 2012
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Ducat 1836 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Ducat 1836 at auction Künker - March 18, 2011
SellerKünker
DateMarch 18, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Ducat 1836 at auction Künker - June 23, 2010
SellerKünker
DateJune 23, 2010
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Ducat 1836 at auction Künker - June 24, 2009
SellerKünker
DateJune 24, 2009
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Ducat 1836 at auction Cayón - December 11, 2008
SellerCayón
DateDecember 11, 2008
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Ducat 1836 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 26, 2007
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateSeptember 26, 2007
ConditionPROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

