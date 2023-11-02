Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
Ducat 1836 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)
Specification
- MetalGold (0,979)
- Weight3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
- Diameter21 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC400
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest I
- DenominationDucat
- Year1836
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintGotha
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Ducat 1836 . This gold coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1732 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 2, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
2540 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
SellerMatos, Esteves & Pacheco
DateApril 30, 2021
ConditionMS64
Selling price
SellerNumismatica Genevensis
DateNovember 18, 2019
ConditionMS64 PL PCGS
Selling price
12
Where to sell?
