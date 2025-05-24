Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
Thaler 1827 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,871)
- Weight29,375 g
- Pure silver (0,8226 oz) 25,5856 g
- Diameter39 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC2,002
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest I
- DenominationThaler
- Year1827
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (134)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1827 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4274 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
