Thaler 1827 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1827 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4274 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition UNC (9) AU (29) XF (75) VF (18) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS62 (2) AU55 (1) AU50 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (3) PCGS (3)

