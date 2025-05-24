flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

Thaler 1827 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Obverse Thaler 1827 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IReverse Thaler 1827 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,871)
  • Weight29,375 g
  • Pure silver (0,8226 oz) 25,5856 g
  • Diameter39 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC2,002

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest I
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1827
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (134)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1827 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4274 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1827 at auction WAG - June 15, 2025
SellerWAG
DateJune 15, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
451 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1827 at auction Höhn - May 24, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
614 $
Price in auction currency 540 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1827 at auction Busso Peus - April 30, 2025
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 30, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1827 at auction BERLINER MÜNZAUKTION - March 22, 2025
SellerBERLINER MÜNZAUKTION
DateMarch 22, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1827 at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2025
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1827 at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2025
SellerNiemczyk
DateMarch 19, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1827 at auction WCN - August 1, 2024
SellerWCN
DateAugust 1, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1827 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1827 at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
SellerSonntag
DateJuly 3, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1827 at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
SellerMöller
DateMay 22, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1827 at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
SellerWAG
DateMay 12, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1827 at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
SellerSonntag
DateDecember 7, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1827 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 24, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1827 at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
SellerMöller
DateNovember 16, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1827 at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
SellerWAG
DateOctober 15, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1827 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 15, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1827 at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
SellerKünker
DateJune 22, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1827 at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 17, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1827 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1827 at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1827 at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 15, 2023
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1827 at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 30, 2022
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1827 at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 23, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Saxe-Coburg and GothaCoin catalog of Ernest ICoins of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha in 1827All Saxe-Coburg and Gotha coinsSaxe-Coburg and Gotha silver coinsSaxe-Coburg and Gotha coins ThalerNumismatic auctions