Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

3 Kreuzer 1836 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1836 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IReverse 3 Kreuzer 1836 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,243)
  • Weight1,503 g
  • Pure silver (0,0117 oz) 0,3652 g
  • Diameter17 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination3 Kreuzer
  • Year1836
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintGotha
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1836 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 617 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 15. Bidding took place January 13, 2019.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1836 at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 13, 2019
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateJanuary 13, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
