Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

Silver coins 3 Kreuzer of Ernest I - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha

3 Kreuzer 1827

YearMarkDescriptionSalesSales
1827ST031827G04
3 Kreuzer 1827-1831

YearMarkDescriptionSalesSales
1827ST001828ST021828EK021829S001830EK0141831EK05
3 Kreuzer 1831-1837

YearMarkDescriptionSalesSales
1831051832081833026183409183505183601183702
3 Kreuzer 1838

YearMarkDescriptionMintage UNCSalesSales
1838357,972018
