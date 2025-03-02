Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
3 Kreuzer 1838 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,243)
- Weight1,503 g
- Pure silver (0,0117 oz) 0,3652 g
- Diameter17 mm
- EdgeDecorative
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC357,972
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest I
- Denomination3 Kreuzer
- Year1838
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintGotha
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1838 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1401 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place May 5, 2023.
Сondition
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections