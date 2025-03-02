flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

3 Kreuzer 1838 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1838 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IReverse 3 Kreuzer 1838 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,243)
  • Weight1,503 g
  • Pure silver (0,0117 oz) 0,3652 g
  • Diameter17 mm
  • EdgeDecorative
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC357,972

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination3 Kreuzer
  • Year1838
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintGotha
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1838 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1401 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place May 5, 2023.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1838 at auction Höhn - March 2, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1838 at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1838 at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 23, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1838 at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 23, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
138 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1838 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1838 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 17, 2021
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1838 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - March 12, 2021
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateMarch 12, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1838 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 17, 2020
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1838 at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
SellerGrün
DateNovember 12, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1838 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 12, 2019
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 12, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1838 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1838 at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
SellerGrün
DateMay 16, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1838 at auction Höhn - October 22, 2016
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 22, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1838 at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2016
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 23, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1838 at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2016
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 10, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1838 at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
SellerGrün
DateNovember 18, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1838 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
SellerGrün
DateMay 18, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1838 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Saxe-Coburg and GothaCoin catalog of Ernest ICoins of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha in 1838All Saxe-Coburg and Gotha coinsSaxe-Coburg and Gotha silver coinsSaxe-Coburg and Gotha coins 3 KreuzerNumismatic auctions