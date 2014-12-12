flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

3 Kreuzer 1831 "Type 1831-1837" (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1831 "Type 1831-1837" - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IReverse 3 Kreuzer 1831 "Type 1831-1837" - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,243)
  • Weight1,503 g
  • Pure silver (0,0117 oz) 0,3652 g
  • Diameter17 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination3 Kreuzer
  • Year1831
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintGotha
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1831 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1524 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place May 15, 2018.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1831 at auction HIRSCH - May 5, 2023
SellerHIRSCH
DateMay 5, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Möller - December 12, 2014
SellerMöller
DateDecember 12, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Möller - December 12, 2014
SellerMöller
DateDecember 12, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
SellerGrün
DateMay 18, 2013
ConditionUNC
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Saxe-Coburg and GothaCoin catalog of Ernest ICoins of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha in 1831All Saxe-Coburg and Gotha coinsSaxe-Coburg and Gotha silver coinsSaxe-Coburg and Gotha coins 3 KreuzerNumismatic auctions