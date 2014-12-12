Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
3 Kreuzer 1831 "Type 1831-1837" (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,243)
- Weight1,503 g
- Pure silver (0,0117 oz) 0,3652 g
- Diameter17 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest I
- Denomination3 Kreuzer
- Year1831
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintGotha
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1831 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1524 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place May 15, 2018.
Сondition
