3 Kreuzer 1833 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1833 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1709 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (3) XF (20) VF (1)

Seller All companies

BAC (18)

Gärtner (1)

Grün (1)

Künker (2)

Numis Poland (1)

Numismatica Ferrarese (1)

Stephen Album (1)

WAG (1)