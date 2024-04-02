flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

3 Kreuzer 1833 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1833 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IReverse 3 Kreuzer 1833 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,243)
  • Weight1,503 g
  • Pure silver (0,0117 oz) 0,3652 g
  • Diameter17 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination3 Kreuzer
  • Year1833
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintGotha
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1833 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1709 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1833 at auction BAC - April 22, 2025
SellerBAC
DateApril 22, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1833 at auction BAC - December 10, 2024
SellerBAC
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1833 at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
SellerBAC
DateJune 25, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1833 at auction Stephen Album - April 2, 2024
SellerStephen Album
DateApril 2, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 55 USD
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1833 at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
SellerBAC
DateJanuary 23, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1833 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
SellerBAC
DateSeptember 20, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1833 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
SellerBAC
DateMarch 29, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1833 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
SellerBAC
DateOctober 5, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1833 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
SellerBAC
DateMay 11, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1833 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1833 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
SellerBAC
DateDecember 15, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1833 at auction Numis Poland - November 7, 2021
SellerNumis Poland
DateNovember 7, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1833 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 4, 2021
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateAugust 4, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1833 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
SellerBAC
DateJune 16, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1833 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
SellerBAC
DateDecember 16, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1833 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
SellerBAC
DateMay 28, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1833 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
SellerBAC
DateOctober 31, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1833 at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
SellerBAC
DateFebruary 26, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1833 at auction BAC - June 5, 2018
SellerBAC
DateJune 5, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1833 at auction BAC - October 26, 2017
SellerBAC
DateOctober 26, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1833 at auction BAC - March 22, 2017
SellerBAC
DateMarch 22, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

