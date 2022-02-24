flag
3 Kreuzer 1835 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1835 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IReverse 3 Kreuzer 1835 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,243)
  • Weight1,503 g
  • Pure silver (0,0117 oz) 0,3652 g
  • Diameter17 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination3 Kreuzer
  • Year1835
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintGotha
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1835 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2961 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 24, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Grün - November 21, 2014
SellerGrün
DateNovember 21, 2014
ConditionUNC
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
SellerGrün
DateMay 16, 2014
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

