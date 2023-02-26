3 Kreuzer 1827 ST (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1827 with mark ST. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3473 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition XF (1) VF (2)