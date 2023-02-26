flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

3 Kreuzer 1827 ST (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1827 ST - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IReverse 3 Kreuzer 1827 ST - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,243)
  • Weight1,503 g
  • Pure silver (0,0117 oz) 0,3652 g
  • Diameter17 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination3 Kreuzer
  • Year1827
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (3)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1827 with mark ST. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3473 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1827 ST at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
402 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1827 ST at auction WAG - January 9, 2022
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 9, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1827 ST at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
SellerGrün
DateMay 18, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
