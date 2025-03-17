flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

3 Kreuzer 1834 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1834 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IReverse 3 Kreuzer 1834 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,243)
  • Weight1,503 g
  • Pure silver (0,0117 oz) 0,3652 g
  • Diameter17 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination3 Kreuzer
  • Year1834
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintGotha
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1834 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1724 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Numimarket - March 17, 2025
SellerNumimarket
DateMarch 17, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1834 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
SellerCoinsNB
DateApril 13, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
SellerDarabanth
DateJanuary 4, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 26, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
SellerKatz
DateMarch 7, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateJune 6, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
