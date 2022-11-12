Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
3 Kreuzer 1831 EK "Type 1827-1831" (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,243)
- Weight1,503 g
- Pure silver (0,0117 oz) 0,3652 g
- Diameter17 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest I
- Denomination3 Kreuzer
- Year1831
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintGotha
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1831 with mark EK. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2739 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.
Сondition
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 11, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 8300 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
