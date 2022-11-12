flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

3 Kreuzer 1831 EK "Type 1827-1831" (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1831 EK "Type 1827-1831" - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IReverse 3 Kreuzer 1831 EK "Type 1827-1831" - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,243)
  • Weight1,503 g
  • Pure silver (0,0117 oz) 0,3652 g
  • Diameter17 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination3 Kreuzer
  • Year1831
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintGotha
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1831 with mark EK. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2739 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1831 EK at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
415 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1831 EK at auction Russiancoin - November 11, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 11, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 8300 RUB
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1831 EK at auction Russiancoin - October 14, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 14, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1831 EK at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
SellerWAG
DateNovember 10, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1831 EK at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
SellerTeutoburger
DateFebruary 25, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Saxe-Coburg and GothaCoin catalog of Ernest ICoins of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha in 1831All Saxe-Coburg and Gotha coinsSaxe-Coburg and Gotha silver coinsSaxe-Coburg and Gotha coins 3 KreuzerNumismatic auctions