Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

3 Kreuzer 1828 EK (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1828 EK - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IReverse 3 Kreuzer 1828 EK - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I

Photo by: Münzenkontor Kornblum

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,243)
  • Weight1,503 g
  • Pure silver (0,0117 oz) 0,3652 g
  • Diameter17 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination3 Kreuzer
  • Year1828
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1828 with mark EK. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2526 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1828 EK at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 17, 2021
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1828 EK at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2011
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 29, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

