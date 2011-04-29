3 Kreuzer 1828 EK (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1828 with mark EK. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2526 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1)