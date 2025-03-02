3 Kreuzer 1832 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1832 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1157 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place November 14, 2023.

