Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

3 Kreuzer 1832 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1832 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IReverse 3 Kreuzer 1832 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,243)
  • Weight1,503 g
  • Pure silver (0,0117 oz) 0,3652 g
  • Diameter17 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination3 Kreuzer
  • Year1832
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintGotha
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1832 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1157 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place November 14, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1832 at auction Höhn - March 2, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1832 at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
207 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1832 at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1832 at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 23, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1832 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1832 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 4, 2021
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateAugust 4, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1832 at auction WAG - September 6, 2020
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 6, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1832 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJuly 7, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

