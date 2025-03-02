Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
3 Kreuzer 1832 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,243)
- Weight1,503 g
- Pure silver (0,0117 oz) 0,3652 g
- Diameter17 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest I
- Denomination3 Kreuzer
- Year1832
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintGotha
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1832 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1157 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place November 14, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
207 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
