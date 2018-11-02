flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

3 Kreuzer 1837 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1837 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IReverse 3 Kreuzer 1837 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,243)
  • Weight1,503 g
  • Pure silver (0,0117 oz) 0,3652 g
  • Diameter17 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination3 Kreuzer
  • Year1837
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintGotha
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1837 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2541 sold at the Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place October 9, 2024.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1837 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 10, 2024
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 10, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1837 at auction Möller - November 2, 2018
SellerMöller
DateNovember 2, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

