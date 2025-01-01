flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

Coins of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1837

Silver coins

Obverse 10 Kreuzer 1837
Reverse 10 Kreuzer 1837
10 Kreuzer 1837
Average price300 $
Sales
04
Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1837
Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1837
6 Kreuzer 1837
Average price
Sales
00
Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1837
Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1837
3 Kreuzer 1837
Average price85 $
Sales
02
Obverse Kreuzer 1837
Reverse Kreuzer 1837
Kreuzer 1837
Average price90 $
Sales
01
Obverse 1 Groschen 1837
Reverse 1 Groschen 1837
1 Groschen 1837
Average price140 $
Sales
013

Copper coins

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1837
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1837
1 Pfennig 1837
Average price
Sales
00
