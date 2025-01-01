Catalog
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha
Period:
1827-1870
1827-1870
Ernest I
1827-1844
Ernest II
1845-1870
Home
Catalog
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha
1837
Coins of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1837
Silver coins
10 Kreuzer 1837
Average price
300 $
Sales
0
4
6 Kreuzer 1837
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
3 Kreuzer 1837
Average price
85 $
Sales
0
2
Kreuzer 1837
Average price
90 $
Sales
0
1
1 Groschen 1837
Average price
140 $
Sales
0
13
Copper coins
1 Pfennig 1837
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
