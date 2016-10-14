Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
Kreuzer 1837 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,125)
- Weight0,799 g
- Pure silver (0,0032 oz) 0,0999 g
- Diameter13,5 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest I
- DenominationKreuzer
- Year1837
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintGotha
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Kreuzer 1837 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4591 sold at the Gorny & Mosch Giessener Münzhandlung GmbH auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place October 13, 2016.
