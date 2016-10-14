flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

Kreuzer 1837 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1837 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IReverse Kreuzer 1837 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,125)
  • Weight0,799 g
  • Pure silver (0,0032 oz) 0,0999 g
  • Diameter13,5 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest I
  • DenominationKreuzer
  • Year1837
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintGotha
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Kreuzer 1837 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4591 sold at the Gorny & Mosch Giessener Münzhandlung GmbH auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place October 13, 2016.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Kreuzer 1837 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2016
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 14, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
