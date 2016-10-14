Kreuzer 1837 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Kreuzer 1837 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4591 sold at the Gorny & Mosch Giessener Münzhandlung GmbH auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place October 13, 2016.

Сondition XF (1)