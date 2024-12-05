flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

10 Kreuzer 1837 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Obverse 10 Kreuzer 1837 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IReverse 10 Kreuzer 1837 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,500)
  • Weight3,898 g
  • Pure silver (0,0627 oz) 1,949 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgeDecorative
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination10 Kreuzer
  • Year1837
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintGotha
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 10 Kreuzer 1837 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3483 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 10 Kreuzer 1837 at auction NOONANS - April 30, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateApril 30, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 10 Kreuzer 1837 at auction Künker - December 5, 2024
SellerKünker
DateDecember 5, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
326 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 10 Kreuzer 1837 at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 1, 2019
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 10 Kreuzer 1837 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
SellerGrün
DateMay 18, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
