10 Kreuzer 1837 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 10 Kreuzer 1837 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3483 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) Service PCGS (1)