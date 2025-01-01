flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

Silver coins 10 Kreuzer of Ernest I - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha

type-coin
type-coin

10 Kreuzer 1831-1837

YearMarkDescriptionSalesSales
18310918320218330118340121835091836067183704
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Saxe-Coburg and GothaCoin catalog of Ernest IAll Saxe-Coburg and Gotha coinsSaxe-Coburg and Gotha coins 10 KreuzerNumismatic auctions