10 Kreuzer 1831 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 10 Kreuzer 1831 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1716 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition AU (3) XF (5) VF (1)