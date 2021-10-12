flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

10 Kreuzer 1831 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Obverse 10 Kreuzer 1831 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IReverse 10 Kreuzer 1831 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,500)
  • Weight3,898 g
  • Pure silver (0,0627 oz) 1,949 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgeDecorative
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination10 Kreuzer
  • Year1831
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintGotha
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 10 Kreuzer 1831 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1716 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 10 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
SellerKünker
DateOctober 12, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
358 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 10 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Höhn - October 27, 2018
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 27, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
251 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 10 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
SellerGrün
DateMay 16, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 10 Kreuzer 1831 at auction WAG - October 2, 2016
SellerWAG
DateOctober 2, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 10 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 22, 2015
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateNovember 22, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 10 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 17, 2014
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 17, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 10 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 10 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
SellerMöller
DateNovember 20, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 10 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

