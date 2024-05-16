10 Kreuzer 1834 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 10 Kreuzer 1834 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1210 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place June 15, 2025.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (4) VF (5) No grade (1)