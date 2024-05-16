flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

10 Kreuzer 1834 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Obverse 10 Kreuzer 1834 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IReverse 10 Kreuzer 1834 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung und Auktion Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,500)
  • Weight3,898 g
  • Pure silver (0,0627 oz) 1,949 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgeDecorative
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination10 Kreuzer
  • Year1834
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintGotha
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 10 Kreuzer 1834 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1210 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place June 15, 2025.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 10 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 10 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
SellerSonntag
DateDecember 7, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 10 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
145 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 10 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
SellerRhenumis
DateNovember 27, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 10 Kreuzer 1834 at auction WAG - May 12, 2019
SellerWAG
DateMay 12, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 10 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Höhn - May 26, 2018
SellerHöhn
DateMay 26, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 10 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2016
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 14, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 10 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Möller - June 1, 2015
SellerMöller
DateJune 1, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 10 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Soler y Llach - July 10, 2014
SellerSoler y Llach
DateJuly 10, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 10 Kreuzer 1834 at auction HERVERA - July 10, 2014
SellerHERVERA
DateJuly 10, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 10 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 10 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Künker - June 23, 2009
SellerKünker
DateJune 23, 2009
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kreuzer 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Saxe-Coburg and GothaCoin catalog of Ernest ICoins of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha in 1834All Saxe-Coburg and Gotha coinsSaxe-Coburg and Gotha silver coinsSaxe-Coburg and Gotha coins 10 KreuzerNumismatic auctions