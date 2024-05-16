Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
10 Kreuzer 1834 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,500)
- Weight3,898 g
- Pure silver (0,0627 oz) 1,949 g
- Diameter23 mm
- EdgeDecorative
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest I
- Denomination10 Kreuzer
- Year1834
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintGotha
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 10 Kreuzer 1834 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1210 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place June 15, 2025.
Сondition
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
145 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kreuzer 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections