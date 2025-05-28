Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
10 Kreuzer 1836 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,500)
- Weight3,898 g
- Pure silver (0,0627 oz) 1,949 g
- Diameter23 mm
- EdgeDecorative
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest I
- Denomination10 Kreuzer
- Year1836
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintGotha
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (67)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 10 Kreuzer 1836 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 608 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place June 30, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateMarch 30, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
