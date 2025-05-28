10 Kreuzer 1836 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 10 Kreuzer 1836 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 608 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place June 30, 2020.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (18) XF (23) VF (13) F (1) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (3) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) Service NGC (6) PCGS (1)

