Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

10 Kreuzer 1836 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Obverse 10 Kreuzer 1836 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IReverse 10 Kreuzer 1836 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,500)
  • Weight3,898 g
  • Pure silver (0,0627 oz) 1,949 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgeDecorative
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination10 Kreuzer
  • Year1836
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintGotha
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (67)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 10 Kreuzer 1836 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 608 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place June 30, 2020.

Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 10 Kreuzer 1836 at auction Möller - May 28, 2025
SellerMöller
DateMay 28, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 10 Kreuzer 1836 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 30, 2025
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateMarch 30, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 10 Kreuzer 1836 at auction Teutoburger - March 8, 2025
SellerTeutoburger
DateMarch 8, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 10 Kreuzer 1836 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 10, 2024
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 10, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 10 Kreuzer 1836 at auction WAG - October 6, 2024
SellerWAG
DateOctober 6, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 10 Kreuzer 1836 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 16, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 10 Kreuzer 1836 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - May 16, 2024
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateMay 16, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 10 Kreuzer 1836 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
SellerCoinsNB
DateApril 13, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 10 Kreuzer 1836 at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 10 Kreuzer 1836 at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
SellerDarabanth
DateJanuary 4, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 10 Kreuzer 1836 at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 10 Kreuzer 1836 at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
SellerDarabanth
DateJanuary 4, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 10 Kreuzer 1836 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateOctober 1, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 10 Kreuzer 1836 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 10 Kreuzer 1836 at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2022
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 3, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 10 Kreuzer 1836 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 10 Kreuzer 1836 at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateMay 14, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 10 Kreuzer 1836 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 10 Kreuzer 1836 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 9, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 10 Kreuzer 1836 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 17, 2021
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 10 Kreuzer 1836 at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
SellerFrühwald
DateJuly 4, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 10 Kreuzer 1836 at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
SellerFrühwald
DateJuly 4, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 10 Kreuzer 1836 at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
SellerFrühwald
DateJuly 4, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kreuzer 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

