10 Kreuzer 1833 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,500)
- Weight3,898 g
- Pure silver (0,0627 oz) 1,949 g
- Diameter23 mm
- EdgeDecorative
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest I
- Denomination10 Kreuzer
- Year1833
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintGotha
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 10 Kreuzer 1833 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3480 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Сondition
